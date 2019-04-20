Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Friday held meeting of all vocational centres to align them with national programme of vocational training.

In a statement, NAVTTC said that a joint session of various vocational training centres running under different ministries was held in NAVTTC Headquarters, adding the basic aim of this session was to educate various vocational training centres running under different ministries to align with the National Programme of vocational training and to attach these vocational training institutes with main stream of vocational training.

The session was attended by ministry of textile industry, ministry of science and technology, PITAC a subsidy of ministry of Railway, TUSDEC, KTDMC, FGCIS, PCSIR, ICT and Fauji Foundation.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan briefed the participants that NAVTTC is working in coordination with multiple private sector organizations to improve the vocational education and increase its prospectus on national level manifolds. In this context it is vital that vocational training institutes running under government supervision should become part of the national infrastructure of vocational training and arrange vocational education as per national standards.

Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan briefed about the current vocational training infrastructure in the country and introduced the institutes whom are already working in this context on national and provincial level. Answering to the question of the participants he said any vocational training institute prior of starting the training to the trainees should get itself affiliated with national and provincial level TEVTAs, National Training Bureau or NAVTTC and for taking examination registration must be from any QAB is mandatory so that the certification issued from the vocational training institutes should be recognized and acceptable on the national level.

Director General SS&C briefed about Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A), demand and training of skilled labour for CPEC project.