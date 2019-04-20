Share:

Newly appointed finance adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday to discuss the matters pertaining to derailing economy of Pakistan.

Dr Sheikh, who replaced PTI’s leader Asad Umar in Finance Ministry, apprised the premier regarding talks with officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to the media ahead of his meeting with premier Imran, Dr Sheikh said, "I have issued directives to prepare for the budget and a medium-term strategy paper for the budget."

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he said the targets of revenue and expenditures have been set. Dr Abdul Hafeez to speed up negotiations for IMF bailout package

The Adviser on Finance said the process of talks with the International Monetary Fund will continue. He said we want to take forward this process and the IMF mission will soon visit Pakistan.

Dr Sheikh took charge of his post earlier today. The finance adviser will also have the charge of Revenue and Economic Affairs Division. Sheikh s designation will be at par with that of a federal minister.