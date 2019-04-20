Share:

RAWALPINDI- A seminar titled “Enhancing Human Performance With New Techniques” was held at the National University of Sciences and Technology on Friday.

Professor Salman Nazir from UInversity of Science Norway was the keynote speaker. During the seminar, Professor Salman, who is also the Chief Scientific Coordinator of the ENHANCE Project, highlighted the importance of safety in the maritime operations and the requirement of new training methodologies as per the emerging requirements. He further added how a research collaboration projects like EU Horizon 2020 between universities of Europe and Pakistan could be beneficial to the safety of human workers as well training the humans to cope up with the challenging needs. Professor Umer Asgher and Professor Yasar Ayaz were the main organizer of the seminar. Professor Umer presented a memorable NUST souvenir to Professor Salman on his efforts in the successful ENHANCE Project organisation and research collaboration. Professor Umer greatly appreciated his valuable talk and enlightening the NUST management, faculty and students about the importance safety culture among multicultural societies.