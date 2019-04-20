Share:

KARACHI- A special event to mark the 60 years of archaeological cooperation between Pakistan and France was held at the Embassy in Paris organized by the Association of Friends of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque represented Pakistan in the event while Head of the French Archaeological Mission in the Indus Basin (MAFBI) Dr Aurore Didier was the key note speaker, said a statement issued on Friday.

The event was attended by the officials of the French Foreign Ministry, members of French archaeological mission, scholars, researchers and media persons.

Tracing the history of the French archaeological mission in the Indus Basin founded in 1958, Dr. Aurore Didier said that the mission had excavated major archaeological sites in Pakistan such as Amri in Sindh, Mehrgarh Nindowari, Nausharo, Miri Qalat and Shahi Tomb in Balochistan.

She said the mission especially took pride in its discovery of Mehrgarh in Balochistan which was the most ancient civilization in the entire South Asian region.

Dr Didier said that the extensive research and deep studies carried out during the last 60 years by the French and Pakistani archaeologists have produced invaluable data, highlighting the existence of thousands of years old civilization in the region which is now Pakistan.

Moinul Haque speaking on the occasion conveyed his congratulations on reaching this important milestone in the long history of strong and continuous cooperation between France and Pakistan in the field of archaeology.

Noting that the important discoveries made by the French team in Balochistan and Sindh, had greatly contributed to understanding of ancient cultures and civilizations in Pakistan. He specifically thanked Prof Jean-Francois Jarrige and Roland Besenval, the two French archaeologists, who were the pioneers in setting up the French Archaeology Mission and discovering Mehrgarh.