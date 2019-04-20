Share:

Pakistan officially handed over 200-bed state of art Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital to Afghan government in Kabul on Saturday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Afghan Minister of Public Health Dr Ferozuddin Feroz jointly inaugurated the hospital costing 24 million dollars.

Afghan Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Ali Muhammad Khan expressed hope that Jinnah Hospital would be a substantial contribution to the health sector of Afghanistan.

He also conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan would continue to take all possible measures for the welfare of Afghan people.

He said Prime Minister also wished to see a stable, secure, peaceful, prosperous and the sovereign Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Afghan Minister of Public Health Dr Feroz expressed his deepest thanks for this generous gift by the government of Pakistan.

Afghan Minister appreciated Islamabad's immense assistance in the health sector, which also included under construction 100-bed Naeb Aminullah Khan Hospital in Logar costing 19 million dollars and other completed projects including Nishtar Kidney Center, Jalalabad.