Following the firing incident in Balochistan’s Ormara area, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday has announced to fence border between Pakistan and Iran for prevention of terror attacks in future.

Addressing a press conference, the Foreign Minister said that joint border centers will be formed for check n balance along the border.

The Foreign Minister said both Pakistan and Iran have also agreed to establish joint border centers to foil the nefarious designs of undesirable elements. Besides fencing of the border, we will also synchronize border patrolling and exercises to better manage the border.

Pakistan has expressed the confidence that Iran will take visible action against the elements operating from its soil for terrorist acts in Balochistan. “Pakistan wants to know factors behind Ormara incident that killed 14 passengers after offloading them from the bus,” he added.

The Foreign said that Pakistan has shared actionable intelligence with the Iranian authorities after investigation about the involvement of these elements in the recent terrorist act on the Coastal Highway.

He said BRA'S, an alliance of three Baloch terrorist organizations, carried out the attack which killed fourteen people including ten personnel of Pakistan Navy. He said these Baloch terrorist outfits have logistic camps inside the Iranian border.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he also held a detailed telephonic talk with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif today and apprised him of the sentiments and the anger of Pakistani nation on the coastal highway incident.

He said the Iranian Foreign Minister condemned the dastardly act and described it as an attack not only on Pakistan but also Iran. He said that the Iranian Foreign Minister assured full cooperation to trace out these elements.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed out that we have already taken steps to make the border with Iran peaceful. He said these include establishment of new Southern Command and new Frontier Corps.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan-Iran relations have improved significantly and there could be spoilers to hurt this relationship through evil plots.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also hoped that Afghanistan will also take action against the BRAS which has its presence there as well.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister did not rule out the possibility of involvement of India in the recent terror attacks in Balochistan. He said under a planned conspiracy, insurgency is being fanned in Balochistan.

The Foreign Minister also expressed concerns over increased human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.