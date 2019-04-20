Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Friday said that the country was prepared to respond to any kind of aggression.

He said that Pakistani armed forces were fully capable to frustrate designs of the enemy.

He said this while addressing the “Pakistan Summit” held here. General Hayat and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood delivered the keynote addresses on the occasion.

General Hayat opined that the Afghanistan issue has no military solution. “We want peace in Afghanistan as well… we want there is no network of any of the terrorist organizations and the land of the neighbouring country is not used against Pakistan,” he wished.

He also extended Pakistan’s full support to the ongoing Afghanistan peace dialogue.

General Hayat was of the view that Pakistan is located at a very strategic location and has linkages with a number of Asian states.

He believed new power centres were emerging on the world map as the power axis is going to be changed.

However, he lamented that Muslim countries had been facing different problems and crisis. He warned that there will be no peace in the world until calm in the Middle East and Kashmir issue is resolved. He termed Kashmir issue a flash point in the region as he maintained that the Kashmiris have rejected Indian occupation of their land.

He said that the report of the Human Rights Commission has badly exposed the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He also recognized the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris for their freedom. He said that Islamophobia was being promoted across the globe and underlined the need for making defence of the country stronger.

He also underlined the need to focus on procurement of defence equipment and technology so as to strengthen defence of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said that the country faces many challenges in the field of education. He expressed the government’s commitment for improving the education standard in the country.

He said that the biggest challenge the government was facing at the moment is the admission of the left out children.