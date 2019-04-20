Share:

Pakistan has expressed the confidence that Iran will take visible action against the elements operating from its soil for terrorist acts in Balochistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has shared actionable intelligence with the Iranian authorities after an investigation about the involvement of these elements in the recent terrorist act on the coastal highway.

He said BRAs, an alliance of three Baloch terrorist organizations, carried out the attack which killed fourteen people including ten personnel of Pakistan. He said these Baloch terrorist outfits have logistic camps inside the Iranian border.

The Foreign Minister said Iran is a fraternal neighbouring country and we have a longstanding relationship with it. He expressed the confidence that Tehran will take action against these outfits.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he also held a detailed telephonic talk with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif today and he assured full cooperation to trace these elements.