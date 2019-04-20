Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan and Turkey have discussed matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation, security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan and the Middle East.

The 14th Round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting was concluded at the Ministry of Defence here on Friday.

Lt General (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq, Secretary Defence, led the Pakistani delegation while the Turkish delegation was led by Lt General Metin GURAK, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, Turkey. Prior to the plenary session, Lt General Metin held a meeting with Lt General (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan and the Middle East.

In addition to that the delegations took stock of the measures that have been taken since holding of the last meeting in Turkey in February 2018, said a press release issued by the ministry of defence.

Lt General Metin also held meetings with the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and the Chief of General Staff. During these meetings, matters relating to defence cooperation covering training, exchange visits and co-production of defence equipment were discussed.

The talks were held in a most cordial and congenial atmosphere. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security-related fields. It was agreed that the 15th Round of Pakistan-Turkey HLMDG meeting will be held in Turkey on mutually agreed dates.