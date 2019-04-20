Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Board of Investment and Trade Punjab, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has visited the industrial expo in Topi Rakh, informed a spokesman on Friday.

On the occasion, group leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Sohail Altaf, in-charge Islamabad Stock Exchange and renowned businessman from Rawalpindi Zahid Lateef, senior vice president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Haroon and other senior members of business community and chambers welcomed Chairman PBIT and took him to visit different stalls in the EXPO.

Chairman PBIT appreciated the efforts of all exhibitors, participants and organizers and said: “You are contributing a major role in our economy and we want you to grow further and in this regard PBIT will provide all possible support to domestic industries for further growth and expansion.”