The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday heard a petition against schools demanding 15 months’ fees in a year.

A petitioner pleaded before a bench of the high court that the academic session of 2018-19 started from April to end in March this year. But the school administration demanding the parents of students to pay fees of three additional months up to June.

The petition further said that the school management has refused to issue results of the students who didn’t pay the fees of extra three months. The petitioner has made the provincial Secretary of Education and Literacy and Director General Private Schools as party in the case.

The court has issued notice to the respondents directing them to submit reply by May 27. A SHC bench in an earlier decision restrained the private schools from collecting fees for May and June in advance and also directed the parents of students to pay the fees in accordance with the court order.

A three-member SHC bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi ruled that schools could not collect fees of two months in one go and warned them of contempt proceedings in case of non-compliance.