Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two day official visit to Iran from tomorrow [Sunday].

He is visiting Iran on the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.

The Prime Minister will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei and hold detailed consultations with President Rouhani.

Imran Khan will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.

Pakistan’s relations with Iran are marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people to people exchanges. Pakistan and Iran are also members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Prime Minister’s visit to Iran will further the close bilateral relationship between the two countries.