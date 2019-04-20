Share:

ISLAMABAD-The local police have found body of a Chinese national who had gone missing from sector F-7 here on April 15.

The police found the body of Chinese national, Li Jinqiang from the area of Iqbal Town.

According to the police, Li Gong Caiaades, a friend of the Chinese national, Li Jinqiang who had arrived in Islamabad on April 13, had reported to the Kohsar police that the 29 years old stayed at a house in street 31 in sector F-7/1 of the capital. Li Jinqiang did not return home after he went out on April 15 for taking medicines, said the FIR.

It said he was wearing a brown shirt and did not know how to speak Urdu. He said the passport, cell phone and luggage of the missing Chinese national have been found in his room. The friend of the missing Chinese national had requested the police to trace the latter.

The police had registered a case and investigations were underway. According to the sources in the police, the deceased was mentally not sound. They said the death may be accidental, however the police were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 10 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and wine from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested Sarwar Javid Masih and recovered 10 wine bottles from him. Kohsar police arrested two accused Muhammad Umer and Muhammad Rafique and recovered 11 bottles of wine from them.

Bani Gala police arrested four accused namely Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Hafeez and Amjad Ali for violating Section 144.Margalla police arrested Muhammad Usman who was allegedly involved in a theft case.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Atif Khan and recovered 210 gram heroine from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, said the police.