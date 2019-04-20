Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Mian Aslam and Faizan Bangash on their success in the election of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee as President and Secretary respectively. The chief minister extended good wishes to the newly elected body and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of the journalist’s community and make the Press Gallery Committee a more effective platform. Also, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja have congratulated the new officer bearers.