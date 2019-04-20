Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 480.61 points (1.31 percent) to close at 37,292.47 points. In overall 60,178 trades, a total of 177,355,570 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.633 billion. Out of 334 companies, share prices of 241 companies recorded increase while 78 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 28,675,000 and price per share of Rs 12.61, K. Electric Ltd with a volume of 13,551,000 and price per share of Rs 5.03 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,662,000 and price per share of Rs 12.35. The top advancer was Nestle PakistanXD with the increase of Rs 360.50 per share, closing at Rs 7900 while Rafhan MaizeXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 196 per share, closing at Rs 7195.