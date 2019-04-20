Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ramada Amwaj beat Four Seasons A by two wickets in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament 2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Thursday night.

Four Seasons A were bundled out for 46 in 5.3 overs and in reply, Ramada Amwaj achieved the target in 5.3 overs losing 4 wickets. Hitesh (24) was named player of the match. In the second match, Lagoona A beat Royal Phoenicia by 4 wickets. Royal Phoenicia were all out for 27 in 4.4 overs while Lagoona A reached home in just 3.1 overs losing 2 wickets. Iftikhar was man of the match.

In the third match, Wyndham Grand defeated Four Seasons B by 25 runs. Wyndham Grand posted 62-5 in 6 overs and in reply, Four Seasons B could score 37-5 with Chinni emerging as player of the match. In the fourth match, Regency Intercontinental beat Ramada CC by 10 runs. Regency Intercontinental scored 51-10 in 5.4 overs and in reply, Ramada CC were bowled out for 41 in 5.3 overs. Naeem was man of the match award.