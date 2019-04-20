Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that rejected by his party, the incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has appointed Dr. Advisor Sheikh as Advisor to PM on Finance.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating Bone marrow transplantation unit at Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto said that it is prerogative of the premier to appoint and change anyone on his choice.

He said that the manner ex-finance minister Asad Umar has been changed is matter of insult and proof of incompetence of the government.

The Chairman PPP said that the government did not have any direction if it wanted to go IMF then it should take a decision earlier.

The PTI contested the election on the backing of the defunct organizations, he alleged.

Bilawal Bhutto said that we have to avoid extremism for saving the future of our children.

Criticizing the government, the Chairman PPP said, “I have informed earlier they (PTI) don’t have the competency to run the country affairs.”

He said that new Pakistan is being built in the Sindh and Thar where public services like hospitals are being built.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it is a conspiracy to end 18th amendment in the sake of transferring all powers to center which will be failed adding Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is the architect of the constitution and one should change its self instead of changing the system.

The PPP chairman said that he will snatch its rights from the federation and the federal government provided 50 percent less amount to Sindh and directed the party leaders to serve the masses even getting less money from the federation.

He said that we have a weak structure of health department which have to be made strong adding that establishment of kidney, liver, bone marrow centers in public sectors is a success.

Bilawal said that the construction of the hospital in the Gumbat, improvement, and establishment of a cyber knife in Jinnah Hospital Karachi, are also a success of the PPP.

Expressing his commitment, he said that we have to make hospitals in Sindh better.