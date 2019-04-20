Share:

KARACHI-Provincial leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday termed changes in the federal cabinet as surgical strike on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and said that not only Asad Umar was sent home packing, the prime minister was also deprived of power as interior ministry.

“This shows the federal government led by PTI’s complete failure as the new entrants in the cabinet belong to the PPPP led federal government during 2008-13,” said MNA Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference along with party leaders at PPP Media Cell. She said that the PTI even do not have a team to run the country affairs and has lend support from those who remained part of the PPPP in past.

She criticized the federal government for raising fuel prices and bringing mini-budgets twice in the short tenure of eight months in the government. “Even the selectors are worried of their performance,” she claimed while dubbing the federal government “as selected.”

The PPPP MNA opposed the appointment of Ijaz Shah as interior minister and Azam Swati and Nadeem Babar.

She said that their first priority is to get rid of Imran Khan so that the masses could take a sigh of relief as they remained the major sufferers at the hands of government in whose tenure record inflation and decrease in value of rupee is witnessed.

Speaking on the occasion, PPPP Sindh spokesperson Aajiz Dhamrah said that after this reshuffle, the next in line to be replaced from PTI would be Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“It should be understood that the problem lies with the prime minister not with the ministers,” he said adding that the prime minister had inducted a minister in his cabinet who has openly opposed the 18th constitutional amendment and had remained counsel of a dictator.