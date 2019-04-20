Share:

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in has received U.S. President Donald Trump’s message to Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), a well-informed diplomatic source said Friday. Moon received the message from Trump, who called for the South Korean president to convey it to the DPRK leader, during their summit meeting in Washington last week, said the source who declined to be identified because of sensitivity of the matter. It was not concrete suggestions, said the source, who declined to comment on what the message was. The Moon-Trump summit came after the second summit between Kim and Trump ended.