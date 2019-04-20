Share:

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the scope of Etimad visa Centers in others districts of Punjab for bio metric verification of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

In first phase, an Etimad Center will be established in Dera Ghazi Khan in collaboration with Saudi Arabia.

In media statement, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be facilitated through these centers.

He welcomed the decision of government of Saudi Arabia to enhance the circle of Etimad Centers. He said Saudi Arab is great and loyal friend of Pakistan.