ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved expansion of the Sehat Sahulat Program for all permanently disabled individuals and their families especially in Tharparker as recorded in the NADRA database.

Each family of permanently disabled person will get free of cost healthcare services worth Rs. 720,000 per year.

All the permanently disabled persons from Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will be benefited.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also approved expansion of Sehat Sahulat Program for all families of Tharparkar District.

About 300,000 families regardless of their poverty status of Tharparkar District will benefit from the free healthcare facility up to Rs. 720,000 each.