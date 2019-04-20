Share:

Shab-e-Barat, the 15th of Sha’aban, considered as the night of blessings and forgiveness will be observed on the night between Saturday (today) and Sunday with traditional religious zeal and solemnity.

A large number of the faithful will go to mosques to offer special prayers nawafil and Shabina during the whole night, which according to some traditions is the night of blessings and accountability wherein mass judgments regarding lives, deaths, bestowments and blessings for the next year are made by Almighty Allah.

In addition, judgments for awarding blessings and Rizq to the believers are also made and prayers of the believers are answered.

The mosques have already been specially decorated with lightings and buntings to celebrate the occasion and facilitate the worshippers.

To enhance security measures, the number of police guards deployed outside mosques will be increased by the government to maintain the security of the worshippers inside the mosques. The believers will make special prayers for the unity, prosperity and security of the country and entire Muslim Ummah.

Special nawafil and Shabina will also be offered by the people to seek blessings of Allah and forgiveness for their sins.

Besides, a large number of believers will visit graveyards including women and children to make special prayers for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

Ulema and prayer leaders have appealed to the masses to make diligent and wholehearted supplications before Almighty Allah on a blessed night for themselves and especially for the security and solidarity of our country and entire Ummah and Muslim brethren facing persecutions and atrocities by the enemies of Islam.