Lahore : Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings and worship, will be observed tonight. The fifteenth night of Shaban, eighth month of the Islamic Calendar, is known as Shab-e-Barat and Muslims observe it as the night of blessings before the holy month of Ramazan begins. This year, Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated on April 20 (Saturday). Shab-e-Baraat has tremendous benefits for Muslims. It is best to pray and worship Allah on that night and seek his forgiveness. Muslims spend the night offering special prayers and reciting verses from the Holy Quran. People visit graveyards of their relatives and offer Fateha for the departed souls. According to a Hadith, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said any individual who fasts for three days during the month of Shaban and says durood three times at Iftar, Allah will forgive his sins and increase his provisions. Additionally, the person will enter paradise on a female camel on the Day of Judgement. Some Islamic scholars believe there is a reference to this night in Surah al-Dukhan where Allah says: “We sent it (the Qur’an) down during a blessed night. We are truly warners. In that night is made distinct every affair of wisdom.”