KHARTOUM (AA) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) on Friday vowed to name members of a civilian “Presidential Council” tasked with running the nation’s affairs after last week’s ouster of President Omar al-Bashir. On April 11, the army ousted al-Bashir following months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

A Military Transitional Council (MTC) is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which the council has promised to hold presidential elections.

On Wednesday, the SPA, which has led months of anti-regime demonstrations, submitted a list of demands to the MTC leadership.