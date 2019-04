Share:

Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Saturday has said he has issued directions for the preparation of next year fiscal budget.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad today, he said the targets of revenue and expenditures have been set.

The adviser on finance said the process of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue. He said we want to take forward this process and the IMF mission will soon visit Pakistan.