ISLAMABAD-A three-day “Crafts Festival” organised by the Management of local hotel under its cultural diplomacy initiative in collaboration with Nomad Art and Cultural Centre started here on Friday. Many skilled handicraft workers are participating in the festival including women from rural areas to display unique mesmerizing cultural handicrafts of the country.

The crafts represent a valuable material heritage, which forms a tangible part of our historical and contemporary culture with is aimed to promote and preserve traditional folk crafts of the country.

The different regions and cities specialize in their own particular handicrafts. This is why there is so much diversity and variety in the crafts of the country.

In Pakistan, handicrafts market has seen tremendous growth in the last 10 to 15 years.

The items which come under the umbrella of handicrafts are textiles, carpets/rugs and furniture.

The immense magic created by Pakistani hands is visible from the timeless artistry of the dazzling semi-precious jewelry, exquisite furniture, colourful toys, dolls, beautiful paintings and enthralling sculptures.