KARACHI-Adviser to Sindh CM on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday that unlike Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which used its container for politics and spreading chaos in the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government is using its containers for saving lives of people and serving ailing humanity.

“Unlike PTI, the PPP-led Sindh government is using its containers for mitigating sufferings of the masses, which is evident from the Chest Pain Units (CPUs) of NICVD. These hospitals in containers saved over 5,800 lives during last one and half year in different locations in Karachi”, Murtaza Wahab claimed while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 9th CPU of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) beneath Karimabad flyover in Karachi.

Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aslam Khan, MPA Omar Omari, Administrator NICVD Dr. Malik Hameedullah, Dr Zair Ali and several other officials as well as specialists were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Murtaza Wahab also offered Sindh government’s cooperation and NICVD’s expertise to the federal government in establishing state-of-the-art cardiac-care institutes like NICVD all over the country and also urged Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hand over its Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) to Sindh government so that the KMC-built institute could be run like NICVD to provide quality cardiac-care facilities to the residents of District Central and East too.

“Karachi Institute of Health Diseases (KIHD) is not being run properly by the KMC and today I offer them to hand it over to us so that it could be run like National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) which is serving the people of entire Pakistan without any discrimination and saving thousands of lives on monthly basis”, Murtaza Wahab maintained.

Murtaza Wahab said Sindh government was ready to help the federal government in establishing and running state-of-the-art heart health institute in entire Pakistan so that heart patients could be provided quality treatment at their door steps.

To a query, he said PTI people used to criticise former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) all the time but now not only their economic and ministers foreign but even the information minister was from the PPP.

Congratulating NICVD administration, especially its Executive Director Prof Nadeem Qamar for saving thousands of lives in entire Sindh by establishing Chest Pain Units (CPUs) in Karachi and NICVD units or Satellite Centres at different cities of Sindh, he said within next two months, eight more CPUs would be installed at different locations and places in Karachi.

“Within next two months, the number of Chest Pain Units serving the people of Karachi would reach 17 and they would be providing heart attack management facilities to the people closer to their homes. After stabilizing their condition, those patients would be transported to main NICVD where they would be provided further specialized treatment”, he added.

“Within last one and half year, these containers saved more than 5,765 lives who were having heart attacks but managed to reach these containers where they were given immediate first aid and then they were dispatched to main NICVD where they were given specialized treatment. This shows that Sindh is far ahead in other provinces and the centre in serving the masses.

Murtaza Wahab said despite the fact the people of Karachi give their votes to other people but PPP-led Sindh government would continue to serve the people of mega city and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would do his best to facilitate and serve the people of Karachi.

Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar termed these Chest Pain Units as a gift to the people of different areas of Karachi, announced that within next 45 days, six more CPUs would be installed in different areas of Karachi so that more lives of the people, having chest pain or heart attack could be provided immediate help to save their lives.

“I would urge media to disseminate information about these CPUs as during last one and half year, cardiologists and technicians at these containers placed at eight different locations in Karachi, saved around 6000 lives who were having heart attacks but could not reach at any tertiary-care hospital on time due to traffic congestion”, he added.

Thanking Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP for providing ample resources to the NICVD for serving people of Sindh and entire Pakistan free of charge, he said only these CPUs were visited by over 217,000 during last one year and added that at the same time, NICVD and its satellite center provided health facilities to over one and half million patients from entire Pakistan.

PTI MNA Aslam Khan who attended the inaugural ceremony with MPA Omar Omari also praised NICVD and its administration for providing quality health care facilities to the people of entire Pakistan and suggested that network of this institute should be extended to entire Pakistan so that people could avail heart health facilities in their own cities and towns instead of travelling to Karachi or other cities of Sindh.