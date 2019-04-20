Share:

KARACHI - Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his concern about Pakistan’s World Cup 2019 squad which was announced on Thursday. The former Pakistan fast bowler seemed dissatisfied with the pace attack without Mohammad Amir, who has not been named in the 15-man squad.

Expressing this on Twitter, he wrote, “My biggest concern is the pace dept. This squad lacks a leader of the pace attack, leader of the herd who is aggressive and goes out to attack. Hopefully Amir can be that.”

As soon the squad was announced Mohammad Amir’s exclusion was the biggest talking-point and, like many others, Akhtar believes he could have been a star performer in English conditions given his ability to swing the ball both ways.