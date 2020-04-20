Share:

PESHAWAR - Ten more died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours, provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said on Sun­day.

In a Twitter post, the minister said that the numbers of total casu­alties from coronavirus in KP have reached 60.

He further said that of the fresh casualties, four each died in Pe­shawar and Swat districts and one each in Abbottabad and Mardan districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ad­visor on Information Ajmal Wazir Sunday inaugurated a quarantine center established within 30 days in Khyber tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir gave a detailed brief­ing on facilities and other needs at the quarantine centres. He said that the patients were being kept in isolation and being provided all necessary amenities.

He said that so far, 713 people have come from Afghanistan and quarantined in the centers in Khy­ber.

Ajmal told a press conference on the occasion that a total of 1,137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the prov­ince. He also said that 226 patients have recovered while the numbers of deaths reached 60 with 10 more casualties in the province on Sunday.

He also said that seven quaran­tine centers have been set up in Khyber district for people return­ing from Afghanistan, and the cen­tres have a capacity for about 1500 people.

7 CORONA PATIENTS RECOVER IN NOWSHERA

The recovery of coronavirus pa­tients continued in Nowshera dis­trict where seven patients have de­feated the viral pandemic.

Shahid Ali Khan, Deputy Commis­sioner Nowshera, told media per­sons at Pabbi Press Club that a total of 28 patients were tested positive of coronavirus till April 18 against whom seven were fully recovered.

He said eight automatic sanitizers walk through gates were installed at crowded places in the district to protect people from coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner said food packets were being provided to people in sealed areas and fam­ilies of coronavirus patients.

He said lockdown would contin­ue till April 30 as per Government decision and sought cooperation of masses to make it successful.

PHC BRANCHES TO RESUME HEARING CASES FROM TODAY

All the benches of Peshawar High Court (PHC) will resume hearings of all types of cases from April 20 (tomorrow).

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seht has is­sued these directives as part of comprehensive working plan for the court amid coronavirus crisis.

The Chief Justice directed that everyone visiting the courts prem­ises must wear masks and gloves to ensure implementation of precau­tionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.