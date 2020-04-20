PESHAWAR - Ten more died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours, provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said on Sunday.
In a Twitter post, the minister said that the numbers of total casualties from coronavirus in KP have reached 60.
He further said that of the fresh casualties, four each died in Peshawar and Swat districts and one each in Abbottabad and Mardan districts.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Advisor on Information Ajmal Wazir Sunday inaugurated a quarantine center established within 30 days in Khyber tribal district.
Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir gave a detailed briefing on facilities and other needs at the quarantine centres. He said that the patients were being kept in isolation and being provided all necessary amenities.
He said that so far, 713 people have come from Afghanistan and quarantined in the centers in Khyber.
Ajmal told a press conference on the occasion that a total of 1,137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the province. He also said that 226 patients have recovered while the numbers of deaths reached 60 with 10 more casualties in the province on Sunday.
He also said that seven quarantine centers have been set up in Khyber district for people returning from Afghanistan, and the centres have a capacity for about 1500 people.
7 CORONA PATIENTS RECOVER IN NOWSHERA
The recovery of coronavirus patients continued in Nowshera district where seven patients have defeated the viral pandemic.
Shahid Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, told media persons at Pabbi Press Club that a total of 28 patients were tested positive of coronavirus till April 18 against whom seven were fully recovered.
He said eight automatic sanitizers walk through gates were installed at crowded places in the district to protect people from coronavirus.
The Deputy Commissioner said food packets were being provided to people in sealed areas and families of coronavirus patients.
He said lockdown would continue till April 30 as per Government decision and sought cooperation of masses to make it successful.
PHC BRANCHES TO RESUME HEARING CASES FROM TODAY
All the benches of Peshawar High Court (PHC) will resume hearings of all types of cases from April 20 (tomorrow).
Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seht has issued these directives as part of comprehensive working plan for the court amid coronavirus crisis.
The Chief Justice directed that everyone visiting the courts premises must wear masks and gloves to ensure implementation of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.