Share:

LAHORE - As many as 182 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 3,686.

Fearing extraordinary load on public sector health facilities due to ever increasing number of new cases, Punjab Healthcare Commission has readied 45 private hospitals. From amongst new cases, nine were healthcare providers at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). These included one doctor, three nurses and five paramedics. So far 21 healthcare providers at Punjab’s biggest cardiac facility have been affected by the virus.

Professor Aftab Younas, first doctor affected by the virus, was discharged from the hospital after recovery. So far 41 patients have died in the province including 18 in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, two each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat and one each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,531 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 701 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 94 prisoners and 1,360 ordinary citizens who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1,531 confirmed COVID-19 cases among preachers, 577 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 119 Multan, 76 Lodhran, 63 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 45 Rahim Yar Khan, 41 Jhelum, 39 Bahawalpur, 37 Vehari, 35 Hafizabad, 31 Layya, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 26 Narowal, 23 Khushab, 22 Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 17 each Bahawalnagar and Mandi Bahauddin, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, nine Rajanpur, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali and six each Khanewal and Attock.

Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 from Faisalabad.

So far 1,360 ordinary people have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore where 584 patients are under treatment at different centers.

As many as 157 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 149 Gujrat, 64 Gujranwala, 56 Sialkot, 44 Rahim Yar Khan, 36 Faisalabad, 35 Vehari, 33 Jhelum, 31 Multan, 21 DG Khan, 19 Sargodha, 13 Sheikhupura, 12 Mandi Bahauddin, 11 each from Hafizabad, Bahawalpur and Mianwali, 10 each from Jhang and Kasur, nine Attock, eight each from Bahawalnagar and Chiniot, seven from Toba Tek Singh, five Narowal, four each from Chakwal and Khushab, three Lodhran and one each from Pakpattan, Layyah, Nankana Sahib, Khanewal and Okara.

Out of 94 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, 14 from Sialkot, nine from DG Khan, seven from Gujranwala, two from Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad. As many as 37 prisoners, who have recovered at the isolation centre at Camp Jail, have been shifted back to their cells. Services Institute of Medical Sciences is managing isolation ward at the jail.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, of more than 60,000 suspected patients screened so far, 3,686 were tested positive.

He said that 702 patients had returned to their homes after recovery. He further said that 17 serious patients were under treatment at High Dependency Units.

The spokesperson said that those with normal or mild symptoms were either at quarantine centers or isolation wards of public sector hospitals.

He has urged people to stay at home, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer besides observing social distancing, particularly when sick people are around.

The PHC has conducted special inspections and guided to prepare 45 private hospitals in eight cities for treating Covid-19 patients.

Among these hospitals, 18 are in Lahore, Faisalabad 10, five each in Multan and Sargodha, Gujranwala 3, Rawalpindi 2 while one each in Narowal and Lodhran. These hospitals have developed isolation wards and high dependency units where 966 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients. In these healthcare establishments, the facilities of intensive care units and ventilators have been made available for serious patients.