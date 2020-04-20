Share:

LAHORE - Indian defence officials on Sunday reported a coronavirus outbreak at a key naval base in the western city of Mumbai.

In a statement Indian Navy said twenty-one personnel were tested positive for Covid-19 at INS Angre, which is the seat of the force's western command. The Navy said that they had tested a number of personnel who had come into contact with a soldier who had tested positive earlier this month. Many of those who had tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic.

They are all currently undergoing treatment. The outbreak aboard the Indian naval base follows reports of outbreaks aboard vessels belonging to other nations.

More than 500 sailors on the USS Roosevelt were tested positive for the virus and one of them died earlier this week. And nearly a third of the sailors serving with France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle - 668 out of nearly 2,000 - have been infected with coronavirus.