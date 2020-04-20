Share:

PESHAWAR - As many as 23 drivers were confirmed coronavi­rus positive here at a quarantine center of Landi Kotal.

District Health Office (DHO), Khyber, Dr Tariq Hayat, while sharing details on Sunday said that two days back samples of 108 drivers and con­ductors, who had come from Afghanistan and were quarantined in Landi Kotal, were sent for investigation and now they are tested corona positive.

He added that so far 23 persons out of 108 tests had been detected COVID 19 infected.

The health official further said that 93 further lab samples of the suspected quarantined per­sons had been dispatched for tests.

It is to be stated here that previous day the Pak officials had brought back 195 drivers, stranded on the other side of Torkham in Afghanistan for the last one month.

Separately 162 Afghan nationals comprising 122 members of Tableegi jamaat and 49 Afghans were handed over to Afghan border security offi­cials by the Pak forces at Torkham border on Sun­day.

Meanwhile, three COVID 19 patients recovered from the disease here on in Landi Kotal.

The three Lahore-returned local persons iden­tified as Taj Nabi, Muhammad Hassan and Reh­matullah had been confirmed COVID 19 affected and after having been kept in isolation for more than two weeks, they were declared coronvirus negative and as per health officials they were per­mitted to go to their homes.