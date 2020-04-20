ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has failed to get the details of assets from its more than sixty percent officers, which is otherwise mandatory to disclose for every government officer.
The authority has yet to receive the details of assets from its 343 officers out of total 546, which includes 3 members, 25 general managers, 35 directors, 138 deputy directors and 142 assistant directors.
The government servants are bound to disclose their moveable and immoveable assets every year under rule 12 of the Government Servants (conduct) Rules 1964 through a simple four-page form prepared by the Establishment Division, which is also available on the NHA website.
The said declaration is also required to be presented before the promotion boards and committees in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
However, according to a list available on the authority’s website, almost sixty percent of the officers of NHA did not submit their details of assets so far.
The NHA officers are dealing with multi-billion projects and it is a prerequisite of transparency that their assets should be disclosed before the authority.
According to the list, Member Public Private Partnership Tufail Ahmad Shaikh, Member Coordination Asim Amin and Member Finance Saeed Ullah Yousafzai did not disclose their details of assets so far.
Meanwhile, 25 general managers including GM Maintenance Khuzdar Agha Inayatullah, GM Finance Allahdad Khan, GM Revenue-ROW Ansir Anise, GM Coordination Yasmin Yusuf Khan, GM Construction-North Asad Khurshid Malik, GM Public Private Partnership Azeem Tahir, GM maintenance Faisalabad Hafiz Ahmad Bakhsh, GM P&CA Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Nadeem, GM Maintenance Lahore Iftikhar Ahmad Sajid, GM Planning Ikram us Saqlain Haider, GM Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Maj (R) Syed Waqar Ali Shah, GM Establishment Muhammad Iftikhar, GM Abbottabad Muhammad Tanveer Ishaq, GM Balochistan-West Mushtaq Ahmed Kubdani, GM Yakmach-Kharan Noor ul Hassan, GM MFF-CAREC Parkash Lohano, GM Revenue Salahuddin, GM Maintenance Karachi Sami Ur Rehman, GM Karachi Hyderabad Motorway Shabbir Ahmad Shaikh, GM Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Shafaqat Zubair Ahmed, GM Construction Sindh-North Sham Sundar, GM Quality Assurance Cell-ISO Syed Hassan Aamer, GM Maintenance Karachi Syed Shabbir Ali Shah and Secretary NHA board Saeed Ahmed Malik have also avoided to submit their details of assets.
It is pertinent to mention here that some of the names mentioned above are also involved in different scams and inquiries are pending against them at different stages in NHA, NAB and FIA.
The 35 directors who did not submit their assets’ details include Abdul Ghaffar Farooqui, Abdul Salam Khurshid, Amjad Ali Khan, Bebu Ram, Bushra Iqbal Rao, Mariam Mumtaz Butt, Dr Asim Inam, Fasiah Mumtaz Malik, Fayyaz Ahmad, Hafiz Khurram Rashid Khan, Hafiz Ullah, Muhammad Yousaf, Murshid Amin Khattak, Nand Kumar, Noor Mustafa Shaikh, Rafi u Shan Munir, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Riaz Ahmad Abid Sindhu, Said Nawaz Khan, Sajjad Ali Shah, Samiullah Chattha, Shafiq Ahmed, Shahid Iqbal, Shehbaz Hussain, Shireen Malik Sher, Shoaib Ahmad, Syed Amjad Ali Shah, Syed Ashraf Ali Shah, Tahir Jamil Tariq, Latif Khawaja,Tariq Moosa Memon, Wazir Zada Wazir, Zafar Iqbal, Zaheer ud Din and Zia-ud-Din.
When contacted, Member Administration NHA Capitan Retired Mushtaq Ahmed informed that they have made disclosure of assets compulsory for promotions and nobody will be spared from submitting the details of assets.
He, however, confronted the number of people who have yet to submit the details by saying that there are some technical issues due to which we couldn’t update the names of officers who submitted the details of assets in recent days.