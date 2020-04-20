Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has failed to get the details of assets from its more than sixty per­cent officers, which is otherwise mandatory to dis­close for every government officer.

The authority has yet to receive the details of assets from its 343 officers out of total 546, which includes 3 members, 25 general managers, 35 directors, 138 deputy directors and 142 assistant directors.

The government servants are bound to disclose their moveable and immoveable assets every year under rule 12 of the Government Servants (conduct) Rules 1964 through a simple four-page form pre­pared by the Establishment Division, which is also available on the NHA website.

The said declaration is also required to be present­ed before the promotion boards and committees in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

However, according to a list available on the au­thority’s website, almost sixty percent of the officers of NHA did not submit their details of assets so far.

The NHA officers are dealing with multi-billion projects and it is a prerequisite of transparency that their assets should be disclosed before the authority.

According to the list, Member Public Private Part­nership Tufail Ahmad Shaikh, Member Coordina­tion Asim Amin and Member Finance Saeed Ullah Yousafzai did not disclose their details of assets so far.

Meanwhile, 25 general managers including GM Maintenance Khuzdar Agha Inayatullah, GM Fi­nance Allahdad Khan, GM Revenue-ROW Ansir An­ise, GM Coordination Yasmin Yusuf Khan, GM Con­struction-North Asad Khurshid Malik, GM Public Private Partnership Azeem Tahir, GM maintenance Faisalabad Hafiz Ahmad Bakhsh, GM P&CA Hafiz Mu­hammad Tahir Nadeem, GM Maintenance Lahore If­tikhar Ahmad Sajid, GM Planning Ikram us Saqlain Haider, GM Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Maj (R) Syed Waqar Ali Shah, GM Establishment Muhammad If­tikhar, GM Abbottabad Muhammad Tanveer Ishaq, GM Balochistan-West Mushtaq Ahmed Kubdani, GM Yakmach-Kharan Noor ul Hassan, GM MFF-CAREC Parkash Lohano, GM Revenue Salahuddin, GM Main­tenance Karachi Sami Ur Rehman, GM Karachi Hy­derabad Motorway Shabbir Ahmad Shaikh, GM La­hore-Sialkot Motorway Shafaqat Zubair Ahmed, GM Construction Sindh-North Sham Sundar, GM Quality Assurance Cell-ISO Syed Hassan Aamer, GM Mainte­nance Karachi Syed Shabbir Ali Shah and Secretary NHA board Saeed Ahmed Malik have also avoided to submit their details of assets.

It is pertinent to mention here that some of the names mentioned above are also involved in differ­ent scams and inquiries are pending against them at different stages in NHA, NAB and FIA.

The 35 directors who did not submit their assets’ details include Abdul Ghaffar Farooqui, Abdul Salam Khurshid, Amjad Ali Khan, Bebu Ram, Bushra Iqbal Rao, Mariam Mumtaz Butt, Dr Asim Inam, Fasiah Mumtaz Malik, Fayyaz Ahmad, Hafiz Khurram Rashid Khan, Hafiz Ullah, Muhammad Yousaf, Murshid Amin Khattak, Nand Kumar, Noor Mustafa Shaikh, Rafi u Shan Munir, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Riaz Ahmad Abid Sindhu, Said Nawaz Khan, Sajjad Ali Shah, Sa­miullah Chattha, Shafiq Ahmed, Shahid Iqbal, Sheh­baz Hussain, Shireen Malik Sher, Shoaib Ahmad, Syed Amjad Ali Shah, Syed Ashraf Ali Shah, Tahir Jamil Tariq, Latif Khawaja,Tariq Moosa Memon, Wazir Zada Wazir, Zafar Iqbal, Zaheer ud Din and Zia-ud-Din.

When contacted, Member Administration NHA Capitan Retired Mushtaq Ahmed informed that they have made disclosure of assets compulsory for pro­motions and nobody will be spared from submitting the details of assets.

He, however, confronted the number of people who have yet to submit the details by saying that there are some technical issues due to which we couldn’t up­date the names of officers who submitted the details of assets in recent days.