PESHAWAR - Police have ar­rested four alleged kill­ers in a triple-mur­der case after a chase of more than three months as the accused frequently changed their hideouts in various provinces, the head of Peshawar Police said on Sunday.

Capital CPO Muham­mad Ali Gandapur told The Nation that earlier the police had already ar­rested 20 facilitators of the alleged killers.

He said that Ishaq and his sons Salman, Kamran and Noman, allegedly shot dead three brothers Waqas, Siddique and Wa­seem, sons of Muham­mad Aslam in a quarrel on January 14. Kamran Malik, an uncle of the slain brothers, later reg­istered the case.

The official said that he formed a team who chased the accused in various areas, includ­ing Hangu, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Talagang, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, Bhakkat, Kashmir, Boi and various cities of Balochistan but the accused evaded the arrest by rapidly chang­ing their hideouts.

“Due to continuous po­lice raids, the accused started arrangements to cross the border into Af­ghanistan and they were arrested when they came to Peshawar for docu­mentation before fleeing the country,” he added.