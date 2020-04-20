PESHAWAR - Police have arrested four alleged killers in a triple-murder case after a chase of more than three months as the accused frequently changed their hideouts in various provinces, the head of Peshawar Police said on Sunday.
Capital CPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur told The Nation that earlier the police had already arrested 20 facilitators of the alleged killers.
He said that Ishaq and his sons Salman, Kamran and Noman, allegedly shot dead three brothers Waqas, Siddique and Waseem, sons of Muhammad Aslam in a quarrel on January 14. Kamran Malik, an uncle of the slain brothers, later registered the case.
The official said that he formed a team who chased the accused in various areas, including Hangu, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Talagang, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, Bhakkat, Kashmir, Boi and various cities of Balochistan but the accused evaded the arrest by rapidly changing their hideouts.
“Due to continuous police raids, the accused started arrangements to cross the border into Afghanistan and they were arrested when they came to Peshawar for documentation before fleeing the country,” he added.