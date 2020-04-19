Share:

ISLAMABAD-Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested five persons involved in incidents of dacoity, house burglary and recovered gold ornaments, valuables and weapons from their possession.

According to the officials, an especially-constituted police team constituted by SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer successfully arrested five accused including two proclaimed offenders (POs).

They have been identified as Aslam, a resident of District Okara; Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of district Okara; NomanNaseem, a resident of Taramari Islamabad; Muhammad Akram, a resident of district Sargodha, and Imtiaz Khan, a resident of sector F-11/1, Islamabad. The police team also recovered gold ornaments, wrist watches, mobile phones, valuables and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of burglary in various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Separate cases have been registered in Shalimar, IndustrialArea, Koral and Karachi Company police stations against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, said the officials.

They said DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has appreciated the police performance.

Meanwhile, Khanna police have arrested a kidnapper and recovered 13-year-old girl who had gone missing from the area of Khanna and reunited her with the family, a police spokesman said.

He said that Hayat Khan, a resident of NaiAbadiSohan lodged a report with Khanna police station that his 13-year-old daughter had been missing.

He stated that he along with family members tried to trace her but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Khanna police registered First Information Report (case no. 165) on April 19, 2020 under section 364-A of the PPC.

Following the compliant, a police team started the investigation, and succeeded to trace the missing girl Saleena and arrested accused Khalid Khan.