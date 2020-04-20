Share:

LAHORE - As many as 8,678 out of 11,274 Tableeghi members have been tested negative for coronavirus in the province and remaining tests would be completed by tomorrow.

This was stated during a meeting jointly presided over by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan. Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video link.

The meeting was briefed that participants of Tableeghi Ijtamaa including foreigners were being sent to their hometowns after being tested negative for coronavirus. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing wheat procurement and issuance of Bardana (gunny bags) in the province. The meeting was told that about 776,180 gunny bags had been distributed and 94,562 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured in different districts of the province so far.