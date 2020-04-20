Share:

LAHORE - Ameeruddin Medical College Principal and Lahore General Hospital Professor Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar has said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has taken a good move by announcing additional salaries for the doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff who are busy serving the coronavirus patients. He hoped that the decision to pay extra salaries from April would encourage the medical and paramedical staff fighting against Covid-19 to further improve their performances. Professor Alfreed Zafar stressed that the society should value those who were serving the ailing humanity, particularly those who were on the frontline in the war against the coronavirus pandemic. The principal said that Punjab CM had won the hearts and minds of people by taking this timely decision. Professor Alfreed Zafar expressed the hope that with the help of Allah (The Almighty) we would soon overcome this epidemic.