PESHAWAR - Anum Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman, Muhammad Faiq Shah has said that the clean environment is vi­tal for better future of humanity and also stressed the need for making collective and unified efforts to con­tain spread of the novel Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Faiq Shah while talking to media persons here on Sunday, said that stern punishments should be fixed to those polluting environment.

The ATP chairman said that healthy Pakistan can only get prominent position in prosperity and develop­ment in rest of the world. He noticed the world future is attached with clean environment and food security.

He called upon the nation to be united and fight against coronavirus collectively, which can make pos­sible progress and development in the country.

He stressed the need for cleanliness in factories, businesses and worship places during the ongoing lockdown as precautionary step to contain spread for this deadly virus.