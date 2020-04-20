Share:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 8,418.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 3721 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 2537 in Sindh, 1235 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 432 in Balochistan, 263 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 181 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 49 in Azad Kashmir.

The Center said that 1970 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 176 with 17 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours. 425 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Local transmission of coronavirus is 64% while from foreign travel it is 36%. There are 590 hospitals with COVID facilities with 2,216 patients admitted across the country.