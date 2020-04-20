Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday convened a meeting in which it was decided that the coronavirus infection testing capacity target for end of april in the country is 20,000 per day by the end of current month, whereas at present more than 8,000 tests were being carried out on daily basis.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting to review the measures to contain the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and the latest situation in the country.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, including Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar and Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM on national Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, Focal Person on Corona Dr Faisal Sultan, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.