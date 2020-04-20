Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has requested the people to stay at their homes as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier took to social-networking website and posted that the more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID19 plus ease the lockdown gradually.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 176 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 8418.

3721 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2537 in Sindh, 1235 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 432 in Balochistan, 257 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 171 in Islamabad and 48 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,970 patients have recovered in the country.