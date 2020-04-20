Share:

SUKKUR - During the period of the lockdown, the COVID-19 emergency situation is affecting adversely on the lives and livelihood of the people, especially more vulnerable families are facing more challenges and issues due to this emergency. In response, especially community institutions are taking responsibility.

They are performing their work in providing food items, organizing awareness-raising sessions, coordination, and engagement and support government initiatives and facilitate needy families in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program registration.

There are key achievements including community Institutions’ food drive as self-initiative was continued and distributed food items to destitute families of Kamber-Shandadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, Kashmore-Kandhkot, and Ghotki districts. The Sindh Rural Support Organization teams and Community Institutions facilitated needy community members in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and total of 610 families were registered in district Sanghar and Mirpurkhas districts.