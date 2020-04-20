ISLAMABAD - The second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will trigger development of science and technology and put a high premium on technological cooperation between the two countries in the coming years.
“The technology spill-over suggests that among multiple ways to boosting the evolvement of science and technology in a country, Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and multinational corporations have proven to be efficient channels in sending technologies from leading economies to less developed ones,” says a report published by Gwadar Pro App on Sunday.
The report quoting official sources stated that in FY 2018 - 2019, China is the largest source of FDI in Pakistan, registering an amount of $546 million.
With ongoing the CPEC projects and Chinese multinational corporations driving development in energy, IT, construction, agriculture and other sectors, the registration of new companies and intellectual property rights in Pakistan have been increasing spontaneously.