Share:

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Sunday said coronavirus situation was under control in Hyderabad but the government wanted cooperation of trade and business community in containing spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Presiding a meeting with trade and business community representatives here at his office, the Deputy Commissioner expressed hope that traders should extend all out cooperation to the government in dealing with coronavirus situation.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the government had decided to open business activities in the city and hoped that the business community must implement on Standard Operating Procedures adopted by the administration so that coronavirus situation could be contained to spread further. He said preventive measures, such as maintaining social distancing, installation of disinfectant walkthrough gates at entry points of the markets, wearing of face masks, hand gloves and use of hand sanitizers by traders and their employees must be implemented at all costs.

Due to coronavirus outbreak it was difficult for the administration to open all business activities simultaneously, therefore markets would be allowed to remain open for one or two days in a week, the DC said and added that for this purpose traders would have to submit details of their businesses to his office so that the district administration should take decision regarding opening of different businesses on different days.

On the occasion, trade and business community representatives extended their full cooperation in government efforts for containing COVID-19 spread and assured that they would implement all directives of the government to overcome coronavirus situation in the district. Praising unconditional cooperation by trade and business community representatives, the Deputy Commissioner assured that the district administration would also fully cooperate with the trade community.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, officers of concerned departments and trade and business community representatives were present in the meeting.