PESHAWAR - Noted Surgeon Prof Dr Rooh Ul Muqeem, Incharge Surgical C Ward, has been appointed Acting Dean Khyber Medical College, says a notification issued here.
Prof Dr Muqeem has an excellent academic, research and extra curriculum activities record. He is equally respected among the faculty and managerial staff due to his services rendered as Medical Director. He is known for his dignity, honesty and competency.
Professor Dr Rooh ul Muqim graduated from KMC in 1987. He joined KTH as registrar, senior registrar, assistant professor and now professor of surgery