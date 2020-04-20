Share:

PESHAWAR - Noted Sur­geon Prof Dr Rooh Ul Muqeem, Incharge Sur­gical C Ward, has been appointed Acting Dean Khyber Medical College, says a notification is­sued here.

Prof Dr Muqeem has an excellent academic, research and extra cur­riculum activities record. He is equally respected among the faculty and managerial staff due to his services rendered as Medical Director. He is known for his dignity, honesty and competency.

Professor Dr Rooh ul Muqim graduated from KMC in 1987. He joined KTH as registrar, senior registrar, assistant pro­fessor and now profes­sor of surgery