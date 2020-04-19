Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ellie Goulding has admitted she doesn’t have the confidence to post videos of herself singing on social media as she is self-conscious about her voice and looks.The singer, 33, recently found the courage to join several stars to perform in the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home live concert recently. But the performance was the exception rather than the rule for Ellie who admitted she thought she had a ‘big nose’ and ‘weird’ hair. She said: ‘I have a really unusual voice so you either love it or hate it. I think I need to get to a point where I’m comfortable posting videos singing – but I overthink it. I thought I had a big nose and my hair was really weird or that I didn’t have a great figure. That’s why talking and being frank and open about it is really important because every single one of us – even my husband – has our own insecurities.’ Buy now