Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that ulema and mashaikh can play a leading role in fight against COVID-19 and strengthening the national efforts to prevent the spread of this pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she urged the ulema and mashaikh to guide the general public about adopting precautionary measures to prevent spread of the disease as caution was its most effective treatment.

She further said that people respect the ulema and mashaikh and listen to them very carefully.

Dr Firdous welcomed the unanimous declaration issued by the president in consultation with ulema and Mashaikh for Ramadan, and said that the president had played a leading role in this regard.

The special assistant asked the people that they should offer prayers at their homes in the holy month of Ramadan so that gatherings in mosques could be avoided.

She said the Muslims could also attain the blessings of The Almighty Allah by offering prayers at their homes.