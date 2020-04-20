Share:

PESHAWAR - Security forces killed five terrorists during an operation in the North Waziristan tribal district late Saturday night, local sources told The Nation.

The intelligence-based operation was launched on the secret information about the presence of militants in Speenwam Area. As the security personnel conducted a raid on a hideout, the terrorists opened fire on them. In the exchange of firing, five militants, reportedly belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadar faction, were killed.

A source from the area said that the exchange of firing continued for several hours till Sunday morning. Meanwhile, a soldier was martyred and three others injured when militants attacked a checkpost in North Waziristan district on Sunday.

The sources said the Buya security checkpost near Dattakhel tehsil was attacked with heavy and light weapons and as a result, Havaldar Akbar was martyred while those injured were identified as Sepoys Saeed, Yasir, and Shafqat.

The body of the soldier and those injured were airlifted via a chopper to a Hospital in Miranshah, the Headquarters of the North Waziristan.