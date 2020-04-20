Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh police claimed on Sunday to have apprehended four suspected Al-Qaeda militants during a raid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) personnel made these arrests with the help of a Federal Intelligence Agency.

The arrested militants were identified as Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Bilal alias Fida, Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Amir.

The SIU SSP Irfan Bahadur told the media that weapons and explosive material, including 10 detonators, three grenades, and two Kalashnikovs, were seized from their possession, which they had got to carry out terrorist attacks in the port city.

He claimed the militants had also carried out reconnaissance for the purpose.

The police officer said they were trained in Afghanistan as the group’s ameer Muhammad Hanif alias Zarar alias Ayoub is also residing in the neighbouring country.

He said the arrested militants wanted to target the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the City Court, the Police Training Centre, and offices of the law enforcement agencies.