SIALKOT - A man killed four members of a family allegedly over mon­etary dispute in Daska city here on Sunday. According to local police, accused Za­farullah killed four mem­bers of a family,including minors with repeated at­tacks of knives over a mon­ey matter. He threw bodies of slain victim, Muham­mad Seed, his wife Sidra Bibi in nearby fields. He threw bodies of two minor sons in a local canal, near Sambrial. DPO Sialkot Capt (retired) Mustansar Feroz visited the spot and launched investigation. He said that Daska police arrested accused Zafarul­lah. Divers were searching for bodies of slain minors. Further investigation was underway.